Ellen DeGeneres Wants Jennifer Lopez Engaged As Soon As Possible

The talk show host is pushing for JLo to tie the knot with long-term beau Alex Rodriguez.

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to hear wedding bells again — but not for herself. The talk show host had Jennifer Lopez on her show Thursday, and the conversation quickly turned to nuptials. Lopez was really there to promote her highly anticipated new comedy Second Act, but The Ellen Show frontrunner was only interested in hearing about what the future holds for Lopez and her longtime love, Alex Rodriguez.

According to E! News, Ellen started out by insisting that Rodriguez had told her he and Lopez were planning to get married — a statement that Lopez immediately doubted. Ellen doubled down on the lie, jokingly insisting that Rodriguez had actually sent texts about their wedding plans before flat-out asking Lopez if the two were indeed planning a wedding.

“I don’t know,” Lopez answered. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

Ellen took this answer as an invitation to deep dive into what their potential wedding would be like, suggesting a holiday-themed Christmas wedding for the couple. Lopez laughed along but remained coy about whether the two actually had any plans to wed in the future.

For her part, Lopez seemed less worried about potential future weddings and more concerned about what to get her boyfriend for Christmas. Luckily, she has a few more days before she starts panicking over presents.

“I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving!” she told Ellen. “December 1, I start thinking about Christmas. It’s not December 1 yet, right?”

This isn’t the first time the high-profile power couple has been plagued by engagement rumors. The duo has been going strong for nearly two years, and stories about making it official have followed them since they first began dating. These stories were compounded when in August it was revealed that Rodriguez bought a ring for Lopez. However, the former MLB star was quick to explain that it wasn’t an engagement ring.

Despite the challenges of two very busy careers, Lopez and Rodriguez have apparently flourished as a couple. They’ve even joined their families together for holidays and other events: Lopez has twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Antony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The entire brood can often be seen enjoying time together on the couple’s Instagram accounts.

While Rodriguez and Lopez seem to be in a solid, happy relationship, it doesn’t seem like either of them is rushing to the alter any time soon. Looks like Ellen is going to have to hold out on those wedding celebrations a little while longer.