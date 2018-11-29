Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Derriere In A Strappy T-String Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram pic should come with a health hazard warning.

The 27-year-old has changed the face of swimwear since launching her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, in late 2017. A huge part of the line’s success is the fact that the actress is not shy about flaunting her assets in the racy bikinis, thongs, and swimwear.

In her most recent Instagram photo, Ratajkowski dons a black t-string in a style called George’s. The risqué one piece was launched this week and features a drawstring high-neck front with cut-out sides revealing a generous amount of underboob as opposed to cleavage.

Two straps from the neck and two from the hips are wound around Ratajkowski’s lithe frame in a titillating fashion. They only serve to emphasize the actress’s tiny waist. The photo shows Ratajkowski’s pert backside that sports the t-string bikini bottom that clings to her figure.

The newlywed poses provocatively by exposing her derriere in soft ambient light while facing away from the camera. Her face is not visible in the photo, and one is only treated to a view from behind. She cupped her fingers beneath her backside while staring out the window. Her hair falls in tousled disarray down her back.

Ratajkowski has a firm following of 20.6 million fans who are enthusiastic about commenting on the actress’s posts. In the hour since posting, she has received 500,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments on this particular picture.

A certain fan noted that the entrepreneur has made good use of her assets and writes, “Smart enough to attract people like us to follow her so she can make a living. Looks pretty smart to me!” while another just stated the obvious, “Best booty ever!”

Inquisitr recently reported that the Gone Girl actress is planning on launching a new lingerie line called m/rata which would be a natural extension of her swimwear line. It also goes hand-in-hand with Ratjkowski’s background in the arts. She credits her mother for her unique outlook, according to IMDb.

“I started modeling when I was – not older, but not 12. I have a mom who’s a feminist – she’s an English professor, an intellectual. She really gave me the equipment to understand that you can celebrate yourself without putting yourself down or needing to apologize for the way you look. I think that attitude is really crucial for a model.”

It also explains her notion that “Nudity isn’t something people should take offense to.”