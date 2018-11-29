Mariah Carey’s Kids Join Her In Singing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey took to social media on Wednesday evening to give fans a Christmas treat. The R&B singer shared a video of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, singing along with their mother to her hit Christmas single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The video, which appeared on Carey’s Instagram and Twitter, showed the family sitting in a car with the tune playing on the radio. Carey asked her kids if they were “ready” as she began counting down, People reported. Throughout the first verse, Carey helped Moroccan and Monroe sing backup vocals, hitting every “ah” and “ooh,” before ending with the iconic line “All I want for Christmas is you.”

Carey sported a black sweatshirt and a red scarf in the clip, while her kids wore festive Santa hats. Moroccan and Monroe danced along as they sang, with Moroccan adding a “dab” move at one point.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” Carey captioned the video, along with Christmas tree, music note, and heart emojis.

Carey, 48, first released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994 as a single from her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. The tune quickly became a holiday standard, becoming the most downloaded holiday single of all time, according to EW. The song was featured in a classic holiday film, Love, Actually, in 2003.

“I’m a very festive person and I love the holidays. I’ve sung Christmas songs since I was a little girl. I used to go Christmas caroling,” Carey said when the song was first released.

Carey’s twins, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, have sang backup vocals for the R&B singer before, on stage. Moroccan and Monroe joined their mother in a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last year during her All The Hits tour, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Roc and Roe love being on the stage,” Carey said after the Los Angeles performance.

Earlier this month, Carey shared with SirusXM’s Heart and Soul Channel what Christmastime is like in her home. She told show host Cayman Kelly that she goes all out, disregarding any budgets she should have.

“People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling,” Carey said.

Carey will be in Europe beginning this weekend to perform a number of Christmas shows before embarking on her Caution World Tour dates in the U.S. in February.