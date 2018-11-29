Oscar Buzz Strong For Lady Gaga As She Scores First Award For ‘A Star Is Born’

The National Board of Review handed out the first major awards of the film season and A Star Is Born took home several top awards, including Best Director for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott.

The Fader reported that Gaga’s role has generated awards buzz since Star‘s debut at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Past winners for the National Board of Review’s Best Actress prize include Meryl Streep for The Post, Amy Adams (Arrival), and Brie Larson (Room). Larson nabbed an Oscar for Best Actress for Room in 2016. at the show’s 88th annual event.

A Star Is Born has made over $100 million at the box office and the film’s soundtrack has found success as well, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.

Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have the potential to make Oscars history during the 2019 Academy Awards according to a popular Hollywood polling site for their smash movie A Star is Born.

The twosome is favorited to get nods for both Best Actor and Actress for the film, as well as Best Director for Cooper and Best Song for Gaga for either “I’ll Never Love Again” or “Shallow.”

In Academy history, according to Goldderby, there have only been seven occasions in Oscar history where the Best Actor and Best Actress awards have gone to a duo from the same movie.

The last time two actors from the same film won was in 1997 for the film As Good as it Gets. Both Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won in their respective categories for that film.

Here is the complete list of winners from The National Board of Review

Best film: Green Book

Best director: Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Best actor: Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best actress: Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Best supporting actor: Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best original screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best animated feature: Incredibles 2

Breakthrough performance: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Best directorial debut: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Best foreign language film: Cold War

Best documentary: RBG

Best ensemble: Crazy Rich Asians

William K. Everson film history award: The Other Side of the Wind and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

NBR Freedom of Expression award: 22 July

NBR Freedom of Expression award: On Her Shoulders

The National Board of Review Awards will be handed out at a gala in New York on Jan. 8.