Scott Disick Loves Kourtney Kardashian’s New Naked Photos, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick is reportedly loving his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s new racy photos inside the pages of GQ Mexico.

According to a Nov. 29 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is “impressed” with Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photos and her toned physique. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in great shape, and her baby daddy has allegedly been noticing.

“Scott was very impressed with how hot Kourtney looked in her GQ pics. He gave her credit and was very complimentary of how she owned the shoot. Of course, Scott being Scott he also took it as a chance to get in some digs at Kourtney about how she looks better now than when they were together,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney can laugh it off when he takes those shots because she knows she’s in the best shape of her life. She has never felt sexier or more confident, she feels like she’s in her prime. All the hours in the gym are a big part of her body confidence being so high, but she also loves dating younger guys, they make her feel so sexy and empowered,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The pair dated for nearly 10 years before Kardashian decided to end the rocky relationship back in 2015.

Since that time, both Kourtney and Scott have moved on. Kardashian went on to date model Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before pulling the plug on the romance back in August. She is now linked to model Luka Sabbat.

Meanwhile, Disick began dating model Sofia Richie following his split with Kardashian. The couple is still together and is seemingly going strong.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting relationship is also the best it has ever been. The pair has been working together to create a loving relationship for their children. They’ve been going to therapy, and twice this month have been spotted out to dinner together with Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian has finally accepted that Richie is going to be a big part of her kids’ lives and that she needed to get on board with Disick’s relationship. The trio reportedly had a dinner together to discuss issues concerning the children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.