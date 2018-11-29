Tom Brady Defends David Beckham For Kissing His Daughter On The Lips, Says He Also Kisses His Son On The Lips

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke out in defense of former soccer star David Beckham’s controversial Instagram post in which he kisses his 7-year-old daughter Harper on the lips, reported the Daily Mail.

The other day, Beckham ruffled a few feathers after posting a photo of himself and Harper at an ice skating rink. In the snap, Beckham and Harper are featured in front of an ice skating rink illuminated with purple and blue lights and surrounded by trees decorated with Christmas lights. Beckham has his profile turned towards the camera, showing off his trimmed facial hair, an orange scarf, brown cap, and a Bluetooth earbud in his right ear. He has his lips pursed together as Harper, dressed in a red jacket with her hair pulled back in a half ponytail, leans forward to give him a kiss on the lips.

Beckham captioned the image with “Christmas is coming Let’s go skate,” including a Santa Claus and black heart emoji.

The soccer star’s 52.2 million followers had some mixed reactions to the photo, with many commenting that it was wrong for a father to kiss his daughter on the lips, while others defended Beckham, saying that it was a sweet and innocent moment.

Brady, who is dad to 11-year-old sons Jack and Ben and five-year-old daughter Vivian, was one of the many who came to Beckham’s defense against the online trolls, confirming that he also kisses his children on the lips.

The New England football player left a comment on Beckham’s photo that read, “Dad and daughter. So sweet!”

In fact, the NFL star received backlash of his own after the release of his Facebook Watch documentary Tom Vs Time, in which he’s shown giving Jack a kiss on the lips. He has also been seen kissing his own father on the lips after games.

Brady wasn’t the only one who came to Beckham’s defense after Instagram users left negative comments including, “I don’t care what anyone says if a dad kisses a child on the lips it’s completely wrong smd.”

Other defenders left comments including, “It’s a beautiful photo of a loving father. Why do people have to ruin something so innocent” and “There is nothing wrong, if you think there is then go get some help because you have mental health issues, seriously.”

Last year, after coming under fire for posting a different photo of himself kissing Harper on the lips, Beckham defended his actions, revealing that both he and his wife Victoria are very affectionate with their kids and that he kisses all of their kids on the lips.