Kylie Jenner’s New Makeup Tutorial Has An Adorable Cameo By Baby Stormi

While baby Stormi Webster isn’t able to say a word, she is having no problems with becoming a YouTube sensation, according to E! Online. The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is close to turning 10-months-old, but she has become a regular fixture in Kylie’s photos and videos. Baby Stormi made her latest appearance in a video posted by Kylie on Wednesday when the owner of Kylie Cosmetics put out a makeup tutorial video on YouTube. In the video, Kardashian demonstrated how her fans could copy her stylish eye makeup while she was on the road with Travis Scott for his Astroworld tour.

As the video progressed, it appeared that Stormi had woken up from a nap off-camera, prompting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to pick her up and hold her while her video was still filming. While Stormi was out of bed, it was clear from the video that she wasn’t quite awake yet.

While Kylie happily held her baby and sang “Liner’s on and Stormi’s awake!” to the tune of Scott’s “Sicko Mode” which was playing in the background, Stormi looked like she was eyeing a return to her bed as she stared at something not in the frame.

From there, the 21-year-old makeup mogul tried to hum a song to baby Stormi and help her wake up. Stormi eventually responded as she tried her best to sing along as she chanted “blah blah blah blah.” Based on her appearance later that evening cheering on her rapper dad backstage at the Madison Square Garden stop of his tour, as reported by the Inquisitr, it appears that Stormi may have been warming up her voice to cheer on Travis.

Later on in the video, Kylie gave some background into how she, Travis, and Stormi adjust to life on the road, saying, “Me and Travis have our own room and I always get a separate room so I can put all the clothes…” before Stormi’s singing distracted Kardashian. She continued, “I always get a separate room for all my wardrobe, my makeup and of course, Stormi.”

Kylie’s reasoning for her choice of extra space is to make sure Stormi has “more space to play” when they travel. Kylie also spoke about her expert packing technique that’s been developed due to her constant travels and her dedication to hanging up her outfits as soon as she arrives at a new hotel.