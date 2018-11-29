‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Posts Photo With Her Bridesmaids Ahead Of Wedding To Matthew Lawrence

The two-time 'DWTS' mirrorball champion will have her sisters and several famous friends in her wedding party.

Cheryl Burke is gearing up for her wedding to Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who got engaged to the Boy Meets World alum when he popped the question on her 34th birthday in May, shared a photo of two of her bridesmaids to Instagram. And it’s not surprising that the two special ladies are also her sisters.

Burke shared a photo of her half-sister Nicole Wolf and stepsister Mandy Wolf, captioning the pic, “Sisters. Bridesmaids.” Burke also added the hashtag “WCW” for Women Crush Wednesday.

Cheryl Burke’s older sister Mandy is the daughter of her stepfather Bob Wolf, whom Cheryl’s’ mom Sherri married in 1993. Cheryl’s half-sister Nicole was born when the future pro dance was 9-years-old.

Burke also recently found out that she has another half-sister, Ina, whom she met for the first time after the death of their biological father Stephen earlier this year. Burke immediately bonded with her new sibling, telling fans in an Instagram post that it felt like she and her newfound sister “had known each other forever.”

“In her, I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there’s clearly a major family resemblance,” Burke wrote. “It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life.”

It is unclear if Ina Burke will be a bridesmaid in her sister Cheryl’s wedding. You can see Cheryl Burke’s photo with her two sisters/bridesmaids below.

In addition to her sisters Nicole and Mandy, Cheryl Burke recently revealed that pals Leah Remini and Kym Johnson Herjavec will serve as bridesmaids at her wedding. Burke told E!’s Daily Pop that Remini is “a great friend,” as is longtime Dancing with the Stars co-star Kym Johnson, who threw her engagement party earlier this year.

Burke also posted a sweet selfie on Twitter in which she announced that Leah Remini said “yes” to the maid of honor role. Burke also thanked the DWTS alum and former King of Queens star for being part of this special time in her life.

While Burke’s list of bridesmaids is coming together, Matthew Lawrence has not yet announced his side of the wedding party. It would be a surprise if Matthew’s brother, actor Joey Lawrence, isn’t his best man or a groomsman.

Cheryl Burke has hinted that she will marry Matthew Lawrence in the summer of 2019. The pro dancer is working with celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss on the details for her big day.