Elizabeth Hurley Bares All In Plunging Dress In Latest Instagram Post

It’s not even December yet, but Elizabeth Hurley is already riding the Christmas wave.

The 53-year-old proved once again that age is just a number with her latest Instagram post where she showcases her enviable figure in a plunging black dress that revealed her ample cleavage. Hurley has started her Christmas celebrations early with Annabel’s, a private members’ club in Mayfair, London, that she tagged in her picture.

For the special occasion, the actress paired her plunging black dress with a sparkly silver jacket, which totally invoked the holiday vibe. Her long dark brown tresses cascaded down her shoulders, and she styled them with slight waves and a mid-part. While she opted for a more dramatic eye makeup, sporting a dark eyeshadow, Hurley kept the rest simple by wearing a natural-looking lip gloss.

But while her ensemble was certainly eye-popping, what delighted fans the most was the fact that she brought out her funny side once again by smiling as she posed next to a golden statue of a gorilla wearing a red Santa hat. One Instagram user commented “What a cheeky monkey,” while another one added, “Classic beautiful and the beast, you are looking gorgeous as always, a proper Xmas cracker!”

Not only is this Liz’s second Christmas event in a matter of days, but she was also spotted celebrating her brother’s birthday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the evening, and even compliments her sibling for showing up to dinner even though he was suffering from a high fever. The British bombshell also posed alongside her son Damien, 16, who shares a striking resemblance with his mother.

Liz and Damien share a very close bond, and she has referred to him as “the most important man in her life,” according to the Daily Mail. Damien has also followed his mother’s footsteps and got into show business and was even recently signed to the same modeling agency as her — Tess Model Management.

“I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damian but it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest.”

“He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up. The role of Prince Hansel from Liechtenstein was specially written for him and I was amazed at just how good he was,” she proudly explained.