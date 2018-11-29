Jhene Aiko Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Very Tiny Bikini During Trip To Hawaii

The singer took a break from her busy schedule to hit the beach.

Jhene Aiko took a well-deserved break from her busy few months, with the singer donning a very skimpy bikini and showing off her tight physique during a trip to the beach in Hawaii.

As the Daily Mail noted, Aiko was photographed wearing a leopard-print bikini during a rare day off from her schedule of touring and playing festivals and before she returns to performing in early December.

“The 30-year-old singer was in Hawaii where she was showed off her incredible body in a barely-there bikini,” the report noted. “Aiko looked like she had been hitting the gym as she flaunted her flat and toned stomach.”

The pictures of Jhene Aiko rocking a bikini generated some viral interest, with the images spreading across social media and fans giving her some praise for her amazing figure.

The pictures may have also dredged up the relationship drama the singer has found herself in recently. As E! News reported, fans thought that a picture showed the 30-year-old singer covering up a tattoo of love interest Big Sean amid rumors that he was spotted getting cozy with Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger.

The speculation forced Aiko to take some action, showing a picture of a tattoo artist working on her back and clarifying that she wasn’t covering up the tattoo of Big Sean’s face.

“She’s clearly tattooing my back,” the singer said in a social media post. “I’m actually covering my moon phases and the rising sun on my back.”

That new tattoo could be seen in the beach photographs shared this week.

Aiko’s relationships have become an important part of her career, aside from her marriage and subsequent romantic relationship with Big Sean. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Aiko explained that she dedicated her album Trip to her departed brother, who played a huge role in her life growing up.

“Since he passed, every day I’ve dedicated to him,” she shared. “I grew up in a house where it was five of us. We have the same mom and dad. We grew up in tight quarters as well, so we shared everything and everyone was like two years apart. So there’s that two years, two years, two years and my brother, Miyagi. He was two years older than me, so we’re the last two of the five. We pretty much did everything together.”

