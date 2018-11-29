‘B&B’ Spoilers: Wayne Brady Debuts As Reese Buckingham, Hope’s Shocking Move

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 30 reveal that Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady will make his debut as Dr. Reese Buckingham on this long-running CBS soap opera. However, it seems as if at least one person will be less than thrilled at his arrival. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will make a decision to protect her mother. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will tell Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the confrontations she has had seen since her arrival in LA.

Taylor Updates Liam & Steffy

Taylor has been on the warpath this week. Since leaving Steffy’s office, she has gone to see Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Hope, and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). As far as she’s concerned, these are the people who have caused her daughter the most harm.

She then tells Liam and Steffy that she went to see Brooke and Hope. What Taylor doesn’t know is thanks to Bill, Steffy already knows that her mother went to see her. Liam also told Steffy that her mother confronted Hope.

According to Courier Journal, Steffy will be upset that Liam told Hope Taylor’s secret. Hope now knows that Talor shot Bill. Liam will them beg Steffy not to tell Taylor that Hope knows that she’s the shooter.

Hope Logan Tells All

When Hope learns that Taylor also confronted her mother, she becomes very anxious for her mother’s safety. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will make a choice to protect her mother. She will decide to tell her mother the truth about Taylor’s past and reveal that she is Bill’s shooter.

Zoe Buckingham’s Father Arrives In LA

A B&B preview clip shows a man popping into a Forrester Creations office yelling, “Surprise!” to a very bewildered Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). It turns out the handsome stranger, is her father Reese. And instead of being thrilled that she finally has a family member on the same continent as her, she will be very irritated with her dad.

Who Is Reese Buckingham?

Inquisitr reported that Wayne Brady would be playing the role of the “worldly, intelligent, and sophisticated” Dr. Reece Buckingham. The character “quickly finds himself entangled in a web of passion and mystery after joining a Los Angeles-area hospital.”

Wayne Brady divulged more about his delicious character per CBS Soaps In Depth. Reese is an OB/GYN (can anybody tell that he will deliver Hope’s baby?) who decides to move to Los Angeles to draw closer to his estranged daughter, Zoe.

“He’s an American who [is divorced from Zoe’s British mother]. “Now he’s in town for a fresh start. He hasn’t had the best relationship with Zoe in the past, so he’s here to mend fences.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also promise that besides his daughter, he and Taylor Hayes will share a few scenes together.

