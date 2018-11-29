Ariel Winter Puts On Busty Display In Strapless Top On Instagram

Ariel Winter may just be one of the most stylish people braving the New York City weather out there!

The Modern Family actress, who is currently in the Big Apple, took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous picture of herself in which she’s seen rocking a black long-sleeve strapless top, showcasing her busty assets. Winter also styled her long dark locks into a high ponytail and wore minimal makeup, opting for some dark eyeshadow and natural-looking lip gloss. She put on a big smile as she looked straight into the camera as she stood in what appeared to be a hotel room, where the NYC skyline can be seen through the windows.

Winter’s fans later got to see the complete look, which she shared via her Instagram Stories. The 20-year-old paired the black top with some wide-leg white pants and threw on a gingham duster coat to protect her from the cold temperatures of New York as she stepped out on Wednesday, November 28. Of course, Winter had a good reason to dress to impress, as she was shooting a video for Vanity Fair at the One World Trade Center. However, fans will have to patiently wait to find out exactly what the project is about.

According to Teen Vogue, the ABC star had previously been spotted out and about in NYC on Monday, sporting a super cozy navy teddy coat, which she paired with some serious bling. Winter decorated her right pointer finger with jewelry designer Norah Sermez’s “Immaculate Heart” ring, which is worth a whopping $2,300. She has been quite busy during her trip to the Big Apple, as she also sat down with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa on Live With Ryan and Kelly to discuss what it feels like to grow up in front of cameras for the past decade.

“I’m very lucky to have the job I have. It’s great, but it’s like a double edge sword.”

“It’s fun because now throughout the years I’ll be able to look back at all of my different moments — getting braces, getting braces off, going to prom — but it’s also hard, when you start something at 11-years-old and everyone gets to see it over the years, and so it’s like, I get to see it and be like ‘haha!’ and everyone else gets to see it and be like, ‘HAHA,’ and then I’m like, ‘Hmmm…'” she explained.