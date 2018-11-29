Alexis Ren Bares Her Booty In Red Lace Thong In Latest Instagram Snap

Alexis Ren took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a sizzling snap of herself in a red lace thong that puts her booty on display. The Dancing with the Stars participant and Instagram model shared a sexy snap in which she is captured leaning over a guardrail wearing nothing but underwear and a crop top.

In the photo, the 22-year-old social media star is standing on a balcony with a view of what looks like Los Angeles in the background. She is donning the lace thong paired with a tiny black crop top. The star is wearing her brunette tresses down, which she is flipping forward as she leans over the guardrail while looking down. To complete her sexy yet urban look, Alexis paired her thong and crop top with a pair of white classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.

As she leans over the rail, Alexis has one of her legs bent back in a coquettish manner. The model and reality TV star is posing on a balcony that features a white center table with a few cactus plants as decoration. The photo was taken from inside the apartment, which is evident by the reflection on the glass.

The photo has an artsy feel to it, with purple undertones and interesting glass reflections that give it a dreamy feel. According to the tag, the photographer behind the shot is named Bryant Eslava, who goes simply by Bryant on his Instagram.

In the caption, Alexis urged the readers to enjoy where they happen to be in the moment.

The snap Alexis shared with her whopping 12.9 million Instagram followers received more than 524,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from fans complimenting the artistic shot as well as her beauty and body.

“Yes queen,” one Instagram user wrote, while others praised Bryant’s talents by adding, “Bryant deserves an award or something.”

The Dancing with the Stars finalist and co-star Milo Manheim recently caused a commotion when they both shared photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages, as Good Housekeeping magazine reported. The snaps confused fans who wanted to know Alexis’s relationship status with Alan Bersten, for whom she had previously confessed having feelings.

Neither Milo nor Alexis has addressed the photos yet, according to the report, which means that any conclusions drawn wouldn’t be more than speculation at this point. In addition, Alan took to his Instagram page to share a thoughtful happy birthday message to Alexis, adding that he “couldn’t wait to celebrate” with her. So curious fans will have to wait to see how this mystery unfolds.