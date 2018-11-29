Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Not Be Attending Friend Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’s Wedding

A source revealed that although Priyanka Chopra attended her friend Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, the royal couple will not be returning the gesture as the Indian actress is set to marry beau Nick Jonas this coming weekend, reported the Daily Mail.

The source explained that Meghan will not be able to travel to India for the wedding due to her pregnancy.

“Meghan will not be going to Priyanka’s wedding, especially now that she’s pregnant.”

Priyanka and Nick are set to tie the knot in her hometown of Jodhpur at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, followed by a post-wedding ceremony the next day. A source close to the couple detailed the wedding procedures, reported the Inquisitr.

“It will be an intimate wedding, with the bride and groom dressed in their traditional finery, to be attended by close family and friends. The Delhi reception will happen three days later, followed by another reception in Mumbai. Guests will start arriving from November 29 at Umaid Bhawan.”

Priyanka and the Duchess of Sussex met in 2016 at the Elle Women in Television event. They immediately hit it off and have been seen on outings together getting drinks or having dinner. Meghan gushed about her friendship to Priyanka to the Press Trust Of India shortly after they became friends, writes the Daily Mail.

“Priyanka is unbelievable. She has become a really good friend…You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression. We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town.”

The Quantico star also spoke about her friendship with the newest member of the royal family to US Weekly, calling Meghan “a relatable young woman of the world today.”

“She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan.”

The upcoming wedding between Priyanka and the former singer will mostly follow Indian tradition. They will be wed in front of their closest friends and family, including Jonas’ brother, Joe, and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, with whom Priyanka also shares a close friendship.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, the couple have been participating in various celebrations and ceremonies to prepare for their “I do’s.”