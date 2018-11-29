Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The LA Sun While Posing Topless In A Pair Of Distressed Jeans

Brazilian model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio, the Victoria’s Secret Angel officially retired from runway shows after walking 17 consecutive years for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, has proven to her 9.6 million Instagram followers that she is not done modeling. She continues to post snaps showing off her sexy, sculpted figure, often times going topless or posing barely covered in just a tiny bikini.

The model jetted off to Los Angeles with her beau Nicolo Oddi to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday together, where she also posed for a modeling shoot, according to the Daily Mail.

In one photo from the shoot, posted to her Instagram story, Alessandra soaks up the sun as she goes topless for the camera. The model is standing against a white backdrop, dressed in loose, dark distressed jeans with her arms crossed over her naked chest. She also appeared to have just stepped out of the shower, with a towel wrapped around her head. Alessandra has her eyes closed as she tilts her head to the sun, showing off her subtle makeup.

The model also posted an accompanying photo to her Instagram page of her makeup artist applying her lipstick before the shoot. The model still has her arms crossed over her topless chest, but her followers get a glimpse of her ample cleavage as she purses her pouty lips for the lipstick.

Alessandra Ambrosio / Instagram

Alessandra’s followers enjoyed the sneak peek photos from the shoot, leaving her hundreds of comments about how beautiful and sexy she looked. One fan even told the model that she brightened up their entire day with the photos.

Another Instagram user commented, “You are way too beautiful. I can’t get over it!”

Following the shoot, the mom-of-two went to pick up her kids from school in Pacific Palisades. She shares her two kids, 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah, with her ex-fiancé and businessman Jamie Mazur. Alessandra and Jamie broke off their 10-year engagement in March of this year and Alessandra immediately started dating Italian model and fashion designer Nicolo Oddi the same month.

When the model isn’t spending time with her family, she is working on her fashion line, Ale. Recently, she teamed up with Lascana to create a new lingerie collection, which she began modeling earlier this month. Her fall collection features a range of lacy bras and underwear as well as one-pieces, thongs, and crochet bikinis, according to the Inquisitr.