‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne De Paula Stuns In Plunging Red Bodysuit On Instagram

Anne De Paula has been bringing her A-game to Instagram lately. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling photo of herself in a plunging bodysuit that shows off plenty of skin.

In the snap, the 23-year-old model is posing in front of a white backdrop facing the camera. She has both hands of her hips in a playful yet sexy way. The Brazilian beauty is rocking the red high-cut one-piece, which features small buttons on the front, right above the bellybutton. The bodysuit has a plunging neckline that reaches down below the sternum. The model paired the eye-popping piece with a pair of white and red striped knee-high socks, which are partially visible in the photo.

The Rio de Janeiro native is looking straight into the onlooker as she smirks in a playful way while raising her left eyebrow slightly. De Paula has her hip popped to the side in a pose that accentuates the model’s incredible figure, particularly her thighs and slim waist. The model is wearing light, neutral colored makeup for a more natural look that matches the playful but sexy tone of the shot.

According to the post’s geotag and tag, De Paula posed for a photo shoot with photographer Jared Thomas Kocka in New York City.

In the caption, De Paula simply added a smirking face emoji, mimicking the photo’s atmosphere. The snap, which the brunette bombshell shared with her 154,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, garnered more than 11,600 likes and more than 100 comments from users sharing their opinion about the shot in languages including English, Spanish and her native Portuguese.

“Killing,” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote followed by five fire emoji, while another added, “You look so good.”

The Sports Illustrated brunette bombshell has been linked to NBA athlete Joel Embiid, 24, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Daily Star. In an interview with GQ, the 7-foot-tall basketball player revealed that he has a girlfriend, though he didn’t name the lucky one, only saying that “she’s pretty big at what she does.” His interview came shortly before Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a photo to Instagram showing Embiid kissing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, which immediately sparked the relationship rumors.

The relationship comes shortly after the Brazilian model split with musician Danny O’Donoghue, whom she had dated for several years, as the Inquisitr previously noted.