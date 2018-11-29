Jasmine Sanders Bares All In Naked Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders has quite a bit of sexy material to share with her Instagram fans following her racy photo shoot for Treats! magazine. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been busy posting them to the popular social media platform where she notoriously goes by the moniker “Golden Barbie.”

In her latest snap, which she posted late Wednesday, the 27-year-old beauty is featured completely naked lying on a bed over white sheets. The German-American model is lying on her back with her left arm positioned strategically over her chest to cover herself up while she touches her forehead with her right hand. Sanders’ leg is propped up slightly so as to cover her lower body. Sanders’ hair in the photo is worn loose around her shoulders. Throughout the photo shoot, the model is rocking neutral, earthy toned makeup consisting of light pink lipstick and golden-brown eyeshadow.

Sanders has her eyes closed and lips parted for the shot in a way that mimics ecstasy or bliss. The position she is lying in also adds to the sensation of elation, while it also accentuates her killer figure, particularly her toned abs and slim waist. Visible on the model’s right rib cage is a small black tattoo of the infinity symbol, which is a sign that carries the shape of a sideways number eight.

The snap, which Sanders shared with the impressive 3.2 million followers she has on Instagram, garnered more than 30,200 likes and more than 340 comments in about seven hours after being posted at the time of this writing. Instagram users took to her comment section to laugh at her caption and share heart-eyed emoji.

“Ohhh you just going to break the internet real quick Jas,” one user wrote, accompanied by a few heart-eyed emoji, while another added,”I can’t deal with this level of hotness.”

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reported, Sanders recently posed for Issue 10 of Treats!, which features 10 models posing with little-to-no clothes on across 160 pages. The steamy spread featuring Sanders, who is joined by other models including Rachel Cook, Rocky Barnes and Ellie Gonsalves, was shot by photographer Tony Duran, the report states.

Sanders is the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie, an announcement that was made earlier this month, according to the magazine.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family,” Sanders said of being a part of this year’s SI Swimsuit issue. “I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be along side such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few.”