‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, November 28: Ridge & Taylor Reunite, Hope Learns A Secret

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, November 28 reveals that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) remembered the night when he was shot. Standing in his office he flashed back to that fateful night and remained pensive while he looked at Detective Sanchez’s (Jeremy Ray Valdez) business card. According to Soap Central, he threw the card on his desk before leaving Spencer Publications.

Steffy & Liam Argue About Taylor Being Unsafe For Kelly

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) argued about whether Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) should be left alone with Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Liam felt that Steffy’s mother was too unstable while Steffy asserted that her mother was seeking help for her past actions. She felt that Taylor is not a threat to Kelly, while Liam was worried about her around Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Taylor Tells Hope That All The Logans Are Fake

Taylor was still confronting Hope at Forrester Creations. She said that Hope was living Steffy’s life. She said that although it was Bill who had orchestrated Steffy and Liam’s demise, Hope took advantage to win Liam as her husband. Hope tried to rationalize with Taylor by stating that she encouraged Liam to visit Steffy and Kelly, but Taylor was on a roll. She said that just like Brooke, Hope only thought of what she wanted.

Liam Escorts Taylor Out

Taylor started to wind herself up and became increasingly agitated. She shouted that all the Logans were fake, and that Hope took her granddaughter’s family. Just then Liam burst into the room. He demanded that Taylor stop screaming at his pregnant wife and escorted her to the elevator.

“Don’t ever talk to her that way again.”

Liam Spencer Tells Hope Logan Taylor Hayes’ Secret

When Liam returned, he apologized for Taylor’s behavior. Hope noted that she really seemed worked up. He admitted that he was protective for a reason. Hope prodded because it seemed obvious that Liam knew something that he wasn’t telling her. He eventually revealed that despite his father having a million enemies there was only one person who had a motive because she “wanted to protect her daughter.” Liam told Hope that Taylor had shot Bill.

Bill Visits Steffy

Steffy opened the door to Bill Spencer. He told her that her mother had come to see him. He felt that she seemed to be high-strung and might not be as changed as she professed to be. He told Steffy that Taylor tried his patience with her accusations. Steffy said that she would speak to her mother about her actions.

Stunned that Taylor confronted him, Bill lets Steffy know that her mother is testing his patience. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nfOlb8pLhB #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NPR5GOqhyy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2018

Taylor Hayes & Ridge Forrester Reunite

Ridge, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Eric Forrester (John McCook) talked about Thanksgiving and Bill Spencer. Later, Taylor arrived at the Forrester house. Ridge was glad to see her and they catch up on the couch. Taylor appreciated that he was so happy to see her. The ex-spouses were soon talking about their kids.