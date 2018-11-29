Kim Kardashian Sizzles In New Pic From Tokyo Gallery, While Kanye West Doesn’t Look Camera-Ready

Fans on Instagram trolled Kim Kardashian for posting an expressionless picture of her husband.

After posting several videos of herself boarding on a private Boeing 747 flight with her husband Kanye West and not telling where they are heading to, Kim Kardashian finally released a picture of herself on Instagram to tell her fans that she is visiting an art exhibition in Japan.

Although the news of her visiting the famed Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami, had already made headlines in major newspapers’ celebrity section, many fans learned about the trip through her recent Instagram photo where she is featured standing with Kanye West and Murakami.

The 38-year-old model — who recently revealed the buzz-worthy news that she was high on ecstasy when she got married for the first time and once again when she made her infamous sex tape — showed off her artistic taste as she visited Japan with her hubby.

In the picture which she posted to Instagram on Thursday morning, Kim is featured wearing an open-back, sleeveless black bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of PVC pants. The reality star completed her look with a pair of transparent high heels.

As with all of Kimberly’s Instagram picture, the recent one became an instant hit and garnered more than 363,000 likes and 2,000 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

“Look at them! They all look so happy. And then there’s Kim and Kanye,” one fan commented on the picture. “That outfit though,” another fan commented on Kim’s chic ensemble.

But as against her other pictures, the center of people’s attention in the current photograph was not Kim herself but husband Kanye West who didn’t look ready for the camera when the picture was captured.

Noticing his facial expressions, Internet troll swarmed Kim’s comments section and pointed out how “scared” Kanye West looks in the picture.

“Kanye is looking like the ultimate dad that got dragged out to go shopping on Black Friday.”

“Kanye looks like the grandpa that holds Kim’s purse while she shops,” another person commented. “How many pics [you] think she took of this??? And this was the one Kanye looked best in?!? I’m dying [several laughing emojis],” another follower pointed out.

Another commentator asked Kim the following question.

“Kim, why you gonna post this pic knowing YE look[s] like that?”

Many fans also wrote that Kim only cares about her own looks and only posts pictures where she is looking good herself and doesn’t care about how others look in the pics. Earlier, she also posted a group picture on Twitter from the venue where Kanye West looks quite expressionless once again.

This wasn’t the only picture of the trio captured at the exhibition, because as the Inquisitr earlier reported, Murakami took to his own Instagram and shared a snap of the three striking a cool pose in front of one of his artworks in his studio, where Kanye looks quite good and very camera-ready.

Perhaps, if Kim had chosen the picture that Mr. Takashi posted on his Instagram, people wouldn’t have trolled Kim for deliberately choosing a bad picture of her husband.