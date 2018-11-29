Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Perfect Abs And Well-Toned Legs In Throwback Photo

Though the much-talked-about Victoria’s Secret Fashion Extravaganza 2018 ended in early November and fans got to see a glimpse of their favorite models walking the famous ramp, it looks like VS models — who worked tirelessly for months to prepare for the show — still haven’t been able to share many pictures from the event with their fans. That’s probably because the whole show will officially go live on December 2.

However, ever since the show has concluded, models who participated in the show have been sharing a few of their pics from the show’s backstage where they are featured wearing the signature Victoria’s Secret black lingerie set — black bra and a shimmery underwear, as well as the official VS robe.

And the model who shared a picture from the event most recently is none other than Josephine Skriver, who flaunted her amazing legs and extremely well-toned abs in some new Instagram photos.

The hottie posted two pictures on Wednesday where she is featured posing on the glamorous floor wearing the VS black bra and underwear. She rested her palms on the floor and lifted her hip while extending her well-toned leg to strike a very sexy pose. The second picture was the same as the first one but in a monochromatic mode.

The pose also allowed the 25-year-old model to flaunt her perfectly flat stomach and well-built abs for which she had spent many months working out in the gym.

In another backstage picture that Skriver posted on Tuesday, she provided a clearer view of her enviable abs and her overall well-toned body. In the photograph, she is featured with fellow model Kelsey Merritt, who walked the VS ramp for the very first time in November 2018.

“Soo proud of this one @kelseymerritt! Can’t wait to watch her walk her first #vsfashionshow on Dec 2 at @abcnetwork,” Skriver wrote to introduce the newcomer to her Instagram followers. In this way, she provided exposure to the Filipino-American model whose Instagram account has already gathered 1 million followers.

The model and popular LGBT-rights activist also broke many hearts when she revealed earlier this week that she is officially off the market by accepting an engagement ring from Alexander Leon.

Per an earlier article by the Inquisitr, Skriver’s 5.4 million Instagram fans had been following her pictures from her Finnish vacation where she went swimming with orcas and chased the Northern Lights, but little did they know that a big news was coming at the end of the vacation.

The model took to her Instagram and wrote a long, heartfelt post about how Alex proposed to her and how she immediately said yes.

“I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale comes true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So, of course, it was 1 million x YES!!!”

And though many fans were disappointed for losing the hot model to another man, they never stopped admiring her as can be seen in the comments section of all the pictures she recently posted.