Iggy Azalea Called Out For Weight Loss Shakes Ad

Recently rapper Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to flaunt her enviable flat stomach in high-waisted yoga pants and a sports bra.

The “Fancy” singer wore a trucker hat atop her head with her long blonde locks flowing in gentle waves over her shoulder. The caption of her image, though, was different than her typical captions. She hashtagged the “ad” and then pitched the benefits of Flat Tummy Co meal replacement shakes, which she said helped her keep her abdominal definition while keeping her curvy backside.

Azalea was one of the stars that 32-year-old British actress Jameela Jamil called out over selling items like this via their social media, according to a Nine Honey report.

Jamil tweeted, “I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life.”

The “Tokyo Snow Trip” singer often promotes brands on her Instagram with incredibly sexy snaps, but it is usually a clothing website like Fashion Nova and not some type of diet drink for losing weight.

Fans also called the rapper out for her advertisement. One asked, “how can you promote this to your ‘fans’ when it won’t give the results you promise it will.” One user also disputed the claim that the shake adds definition. “You cannot gain definition from a powder…”

Another follower also had something to say about the after-effects of such weight loss tactics — “You should post the after pic of your diarrhea from this laxative shake.”

Some followers questioned whether Azalea actually used the product she promoted. One called her out with “Lies lies! As if you drink this crap when you can afford a personal trainer and have your own pool…” Another agreed commenting, “sis just getting her coins, haha.”

The post has more than half a million likes over the past two days and thousands of comments. One thing that happened is Azalea’s post garnered plenty of attention for the Flat Tummy Co’s brand, which is part of why they sponsored her post. There is no word on how much the brand paid the rapper for promoting their product, but the weight loss category is competitive, and they pushed these shakes out with several different highly influential celebrities in recent weeks.