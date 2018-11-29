Watch Bayer Leverkusen Vs Ludogorets Razgrad UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen must defeat winless Bulgarian champions Ludogorets to secure first place in UEFA Europa League Group A.

Last year’s Bundesliga fifth-place finishers Bayer 04 Leverkusen have struggled domestically so far this season, languishing in 12th place with just 14 points from 12 matches in the league, per Sky Sports. But in the UEFA Europa League, the club has enjoyed greater success, already nailing down advancement out of the group stage with three victories against one defeat. Now, the German side must defeat Bulgarian champions PFC Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday to take a major step toward securing the top of Group A, something they will try to achieve in the match that will live stream from the club’s home stadium of BayArena.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Time at the 30,000-seat BayArena in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Thursday, November 29.

Ludogorets is riding high on their domestic front, again commanding to top of the Bulgaria First League table after 16 matches in the books, according to Soccerway.com. But in the Europa League, they have been headed in the other direction. With only two points, the Bulgarian club is playing for pride and will not make the knockout stage.

Thursday’s match will be just the second time Leverkusen has faced Ludogorets, the first coming earlier in this season’s Europa League Group A play, when the Berman team snatched a 3-2 victory with a late comeback sparked by two goals from 19-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz, according to UEFA.com.

PFC Ludgorets Razgrad Captain Svetoslav Dyakov hopes to lead his team to their first win of the UEFA Europa League’s 2018/2019 competition. Nikolay Doychinov / Getty Images

