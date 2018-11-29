Robert Mueller Now Investigating Donald Trump Call To Roger Stone Day After Stone Learned Of WikiLeaks Emails

The data after Roger Stone learned of an upcoming Wikileaks email dump, he spoke on the phone to Donald Trump, and now Robert Mueller is investigating.

Just one day after he received information that WikiLeaks would soon release “very damaging” information on Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign, longtime political dirty tricks specialist Roger Stone spoke on the phone to his longtime friend and political protege Donald Trump, according to an analysis of documents by Slate.com staff writer Elliot Hannon.

While the subjects discussed by Stone and Trump in that telephone conversation have not been revealed, Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating that call and all contacts between Trump and Stone during the 2016 campaign, according to a report by Washington Post.

Trump had a regular habit of calling Stone — who as the Inquisitr has reported, he had known since at least the early 1980s — late at night from a blocked number, according to the Post report. The key issue that Mueller would be investigating concerns whether Stone informed Trump of the Wikileaks emails before they became public and if Trump played a role in coordinating their release by the document-dumping site.

In the final month of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump publicly praised Wikileaks for their release of the Clinton-related emails 164 times, as the Inquisitr reported. The emails released by WikiLeaks were obtained from Russian government-sponsored hackers, likely through third-party “cut-out.” (See the Inquisitr‘s report.)

Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone is under investigation by Robert Mueller. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Stone learned of the impending WikiLeaks email release from Jerome Corsi, a 72-year-old right-wing author of conspiracy-theory books about Barack Obama, John Kerry, and other topics. Corsi sent an email to Stone on August 2, 2016, according to a drafted plea agreement drawn up by Mueller and later released by Corsi — who refused to accept the deal — and posted online by the Washington Post.

Stone denied that he discussed what he had learned about the Wikileaks emails with Trump on that phone call, according to The Post.

“It just didn’t come up,” Stone told the paper.

“I am able to say we never discussed WikiLeaks. I’m not sure what I would have said to him anyway because it’s all speculation… I just didn’t know if it’s true or not.”

However, as the Post noted, Stone sounded far more certain of what Wikileaks was up to. Less than three weeks later, he posted a message on Twitter stating that Clinton Campaign Chair would soon have his “time in the barrel,” as the Post recounted.

Stone’s phone call with Trump in which he denies that the WikiLeaks email released was discussed came just one week after Trump, as the Inquisitr reported, gave a speech publicly calling on Russia to release emails from Clinton’s private email server.