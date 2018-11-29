Watch AC Milan Vs. F91 Dudelange UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

AC Milan look to go top of Group F in the UEFA Europa League Thursday when they host Luxembourg National Division champs F91 Dudelange.

In the first appearance by a team from Luxembourg in the 10-year history of the UEFA Europa League, as Dream Team FC notes, the tiny country’s National Division champions F91 Dudelange will also be looking for Luxembourg’s first win the Europa League on Thursday — a win which would likely spoil the chances for Italian side AC Milan to advance to the second-tier European competition’s knockout stage when the two sides square off in game that will live stream from the legendary San Siro stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the AC Milan vs. F91 Dudelange UEFA Europa League Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic, 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium — formally known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, November 29. Fans in Luxembourg can also catch the kickoff at 7 p.m., in the same time zone. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 6 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while across the pond in the United States, the Milan-Dudelange match kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Rossoneri vs. Dudelange match kicks off at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, India Standard Time.

If Dudelange has any hope to nab that victory after four successive debates in which they scored only one goal while allowing 11 past the keeper, it would likely come from the injury crisis that seems to be plaguing the Rossoneri on a weekly basis. Manager Gennaro Gattuso will be without his midfield duo of Giacomo Bonaventura Lucas Biglia, both of whom will be out well into the new year, with Bonaventura probably done for the season, according to Sempre Milan.

Another midfield player, the Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessié, will sit out the game against the visiting “boys from the ‘Bourg,” according to Calcio Mercato.

Midfielder Tom Schnell of F91 will have his work cut out for him against the AC Milan attack. Juergen Schwarz / Getty Images

To watch the AC Milan vs. F91 Dudelange UEFA Europa League match live stream online from the San Siro, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision, which will provide commentary in Spanish only, also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Italy vs. Luxembourg showdown live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the AC Milan vs. F91 Dudelange game stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group F game at no charge.

To watch the AC Milan vs. F91 Dudelange UEFA Europa League match-up, the only English-language United States source available will be offered by B/R Live, which carries the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in the AC Milan home country of Italy, Sky Go Italia will carry the match. Fans in the away side’s home country of tiny Luxembourg can watch live online using a live stream from the country’s main TV network RTL. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the AC Milan vs. F91 Dudelange UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.