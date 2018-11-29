Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Starts Talking About Retirement, ‘I’m Going To Be Done Soon’

Will the Warriors succeed to find the perfect replacement once Andre Iguodala retires?

Veteran shooting guard Andre Iguodala was one of the players who carried the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals in 2015 where they succeeded to end their decades of title drought. Iguodala may not be a prolific scorer like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but he’s undeniably among the best defenders in the league history. In the NBA Finals 2015, Iguodala won the Finals MVP award after establishing an outstanding performance in defending the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James.

As of now, Andre Iguodala remains as a member of the Warriors and is currently focused on helping the team win their third consecutive NBA championship title. However, after spending the last 14 years in the NBA, the 34-year-old shooting guard is already thinking about what lies ahead when his NBA career comes to an end. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Iguodala talked about his NBA retirement.

“I’m going to be done soon,” Iguodala said.

“I could probably play a legit five more years, but I’ll probably max out at three more after this year – maybe three more. But if I’m not here, that will weigh heavily on what I will do. I possibly have another year here – if we win. That’s it. I know that. I’m fine with it.”

"I'm going to be done soon." Andre Iguodala hinted that another Dubs title could impact his decision to stay in the NBA https://t.co/0Auh6nsgzP pic.twitter.com/wU0JoIhnYg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2018

If the Warriors succeed to bring home another Larry O’Brien Trophy to Golden State this season, Andre Iguodala may consider playing three to five more years in the NBA. However, if they don’t, the veteran shooting guard opens up the possibility that he could retire after the 2018-19 NBA season. Losing Iguodala will deeply hurt the Warriors, especially their second unit. Though they currently have promising wingmen on their roster, it remains unknown if they can replicate Iguodala’s contribution to the team.

However, as of now, Warriors fans must be confident that Andre Iguodala will still play in Golden State after the 2018-19 NBA season. Aside from being under contract until the 2019-20 NBA season, Iguodala and the Warriors are the heavy favorites to win the 2019 NBA championship title. After becoming back-to-back NBA champions, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency.

When the season is over, Andre Iguodala won’t be the Warriors’ main concern but Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Both superstars are set to become unrestricted free agents and expected to gain plenty of interest when free agency hits next July.