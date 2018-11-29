Demi Rose Flaunts Curves Skintight Pink Latex Dress On Instagram

Demi Rose showed off her enviable figure in a pink latex dress in a new Instagram post. The model didn’t bother including words in her caption and chose to use heart emojis instead.

It’s likely that very few people were paying attention to the caption given that the dress gives a very generous view of Rose’s decolletage.

The photo currently has over 30,000 likes on Instagram with several commenters praising Rose’s beauty.

“You’re the woman of my dreams baby,” one commenter wrote while another said, “You look amazing in that pink dress” before offering her a rose emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Rose has posted a photo of herself in this pink latex dress. About a week ago, she posted a similar photo except in that one she has her hand in her hair which accentuates her voluptuous waist-to-hip ratio. The previous picture currently has over 350,000 likes.

Based on an article from The Daily Mail, Demi Rose wore the latex dress to a “night out” in London. She accessorized the look with bright green ankle boots. According to The Daily Mail, the shoes were designed by the French fashion house, Vetements.

Demi Rose has become known for posting sultry images on her Instagram page. Those photos have likely attracted her large following on the social media platform.

While she’s been racking up followers thanks to the seductive snaps, she has previously revealed that she wants to eventually become an actress. But she still wants to be a bombshell on screen.

‘Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school,” she said in an interview with The Sun, as reported by The Daily Mail. “But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films’.

As The Daily Mail reports, Demi Rose started gaining attention when she was romantically linked to the rapper Tyga, after his split from his former longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. While the Tyga relationship was a catalyst for her fame, she has been able to cultivate her following thanks to her appearance and ability to promote herself.

Maintaining her figure is important, given her public persona and Rose has been open about what she does to maintain it.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can,” she said in a Daily Mail interview in September. That healthy eating involves eating lots of nuts as a snack she added.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight,” she continued. “That means no birthday cake!”