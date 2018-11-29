Pete Davidson Back On Instagram For The First Time Since Split With Ariana Grande

The 'SNL' star completely cleared his profile after his engagement with the popstar ended.

Pete Davidson’s whirlwind relationship with pop star Ariana Grande ended as quickly as it began, with the couple getting engaged just one month after they got together in May and shocking fans around the world after announcing their separation just five months later. The SNL cast member completely wiped his Instagram profile for the second time this year following the breakup, leaving his 2.4 million followers staring at a totally blank page — until today.

Davidson took to his Instagram account for the first time since his famous split on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a series of seven photos to promote his new film Big Time Adolescence. Check out the photos here.

“See you at sundance muthf**kas,” Davidson captioned the stills, referring to the film’s just-announced feature at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The 112 film lineup for the event was posted earlier today on the Sundance Institute’s website.

According to the site, Davidson’s new film tells the story of a suburban teenager coming of age under the “destructive guidance” of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout. The Saturday Night Live star will be joined on the big screen by rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck.

Fans were clearly ready for Davidson’s return to the social media platform, as the post amassed almost 300,000 likes in just five hours, and over 6,000 comments expressing excitement over his activity on the account.

Davidson’s pop star ex-fiancee Ariana Grande has taken quite the opposite approach to her social media use after their split, posting a number of new snaps to her own Instagram account, especially as of recently.

Promotions for the singer’s latest single “Thank U, Next,” which has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list for the last three weeks and name drops some of the singer’s famous ex’s including Davidson, is plastered all over the star’s account. Most recently, Grande has used her social media accounts to promote the music video for the bop, which the Inquisitr previously noted will pay homage to four famous girl-power films: Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Bring it On.

The singer has also left a number of photos documenting the couple’s short-lived relationship on her account, though it takes a considerable amount of scrolling now to get to them.

While Davidson has not been active on the popular social media platform until today, he has addressed the split a number of times. During a Saturday Night Live episode earlier this month, Hollywood Reporter noted that the comedian ended a mostly political monologue on the Weekend Update skit with some words about his relationship.

“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out. She’s a wonderful strong person, and I wish her all the happiness in the world,” he said.