‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Oh-So Famous Posterior In A Tighter-Than-Skin Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) — who is dubbed the Russian Kim Kardashian because of her hourglass figure — sent temperatures soaring again as she treated her 9.1 million Instagram fans to a new video where she flaunted her enviable posterior.

The Russian hottie, who is now based in Los Angeles, posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday evening where she is featured walking on what seems to be a shopping street with her back facing the camera. Wearing a black floral print bodycon dress with spaghetti straps, the 23-year-old model swayed her 41-inch hip as the camera focused on her rear.

AK also flaunted her 36-inch breasts as she struck a side pose for the camera while running a hand through her blond hair which she decided to leave untied. The model wore lots of makeup and accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and a brown handbag.

Per the caption of the video, the outfit that Kvitko wore was from the brand Fashion Nova. Within a few hours of going live, the video in question amassed 289,716 views and more than 12,00 comments where fans complimented the model’s sexy body.

“Gorgeous booty!” one person commented on AK’s perky posterior. “Your body is stunning,” another one wrote.

Other fans praised the model with words like “extremely sexy,” “hotness galore,” and “goddess of beauty.”

Per an earlier article by the Inquisitr, when asked about surgical enhancements, the Russian Instagram starlet has tried to brush the question off. Many of her followers, however, are fairly certain that she has had breast and butt implants.

According to an article by Maxim, when Kvitko was compared to Kim Kardashian, she said that her “bottom is the most beautiful one,” and that she hasn’t done any plastic surgeries on her face.

The model even said that she doesn’t like being compared with Kardashian, and per an article by the Sun, Anastasiya Kvitko thinks that she is actually “much better looking” than Kim Kardashian.

Per the article, the Russian hottie claimed that she achieved her hourglass figure by working very hard in the gym. The model also claimed that she was initially rejected by many modelling agencies for being “too fat”; therefore, she tried a combination of diet and exercises to achieve her famous physique.

She further added that when she couldn’t get thin enough to fit into the conventional size for models, she decided to make her “curvaceous body her trademark.” And if that’s true, it really worked in her favor because now she has millions of admirers on Instagram who can’t contain their excitement as soon as she posts a picture or video of herself to flaunt her extremely curvaceous body.