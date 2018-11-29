The young royals chose their own name for the future king.

Glimpses inside the daily life of the Cambridge family don’t come too often but on a recent trip to Leicester, Kate Middleton shared an anecdote about a conversation between husband Prince William and his two oldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince William.

Town & Country reports that Duchess Kate, the mum of the two Cambridge cuties, recently attended a dedication in Leicester for those who perished in a helicopter crash last month. Five people were killed in the crash on October 27 including Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and a remembrance was held near King Power Stadium. Mourners including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left flowers and notes for those who lost their lives.

“To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.”

William and Kate took time to meet with the volunteers who were moving the flowers from the stadium to an official site when Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess chatted with Duchess Kate. The mother of three explained that out of the blue, Princess Charlotte and Prince George have started calling Prince William by their very own nickname.

Kate Middleton Just Revealed George and Charlotte's Totally Normal Nickname for Prince William https://t.co/JEaQ9G0T9R pic.twitter.com/hwEwIofkli — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 28, 2018

Middleton says that it all happened as the children were playing outdoors with their father.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'”

Pops? And like anything unusual that children come up with on their own, it seems to have stuck.

One might think that the youngest royals would call their father, Prince William, who will one day be king something formal or unique, but somehow “Pops” seems to fit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to keep some level of normalcy in the lives of their children, taking them to family events like days in the country at events like the Houghton Horse Trials where the kids can wear play clothes, pet the horses, and eat ice cream.

Kate Middleton has been quoted several times about her philosophy when it comes to her children. She and Prince William believe there is no way to recapture lost time bonding with kids, and so they enjoy the simple times.