Sommer Ray Bares Derriere & Drinks Out Of A Water Fountain In Photo Even Paris Hilton Thinks Is ‘Hot’

Instagram star Sommer Ray has been busy promoting her new workout clothing line, but she took a break to share a new photo of herself that was quite revealing. She wore an all-white outfit that looked like a cheerleader’s uniform, as she drank out of a water fountain. The photo was geo-tagged at Hollywood High School. Sommer accessorized with a bright blue bandana and wore matching white-and-blue sneakers. She leaned over the water fountain in a super small skirt, which left little to the imagination. The post was simply captioned, “thirsty.”

The picture has left fans stunned, with even Paris Hilton chiming in saying, “That’s hot” with a fire emoji. Sommer’s fans couldn’t help but like the comment, with one person noting, “Omg you got the iconic line from the iconic @parishilton.” Other notable figures like Yanet Garcia, Amanda Cerny, and Sveta Bilyalova also let Ray know that the photo was amazing in their own ways, with tons of fire emojis being sent her way.

Sommer’s Instagram Stories, on the other hand, show her wearing soccer cleats and long socks while a second photo shows her posing in a jersey and a super small pair of spandex shorts on a field.

Many of Ray’s fans are often left wondering how the model stays in such great shape. She revealed some of her best pieces of advice to Life & Style.

“Diet is key. Diet plays a huge role in fitness. A lot of people go to the gym, work out really hard, then don’t follow up with a good lifestyle. You can’t expect a flower to grow without any water. Work out, but also take care of yourself. Drink lots of water, that’s the key. A lot of times when I feel bloated, to me drinking a lot of water really gets rid of all that. And get plenty of sleep, my biggest pet peeve is looking puffy and tired.”

And Sommer’s advice is likely to be pretty spot-on, considering that her fitness background is unlike most Instagram models. That’s all thanks to her bodybuilder parents, who got her into the fitness game at an early age.

However, Ray eventually decided to part ways with the bodybuilding world and forged her own way on social media. With 19.4 million followers, it looks like she’s obviously doing something right. Plus, her new clothing line appears to be doing quite well, as fans constantly ask her to restock sizes and styles.