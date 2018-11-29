Channing Tatum Responds To Amanda Bynes’ Comments In ‘Paper’ Magazine

Channing Tatum revealed that he has nothing but love and appreciation for Amanda Bynes, acording to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Tatum was in attendance at the London premiere of Magic Mike Live and took some time to talk about Amanda Bynes and her return to the spotlight, along with her comments in an interview regarding her efforts to get him hired on her film She’s the Man.

Speaking about Bynes’ first interview in years when she spoke to Paper Magazine, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Tatum said, “I love her. I guess she sort of told me [that she fought to get me in the movie]. I love her.”

Bynes set the internet on fire with her recent interview, gaining praise for helping push Tatum into superstardom with his role in the 2006 film. Prior to getting the role in the Bynes vehicle, Tatum had only had small roles in small films and a Mountain Dew commercial. Months after appearing in She’s the Man, Tatum received the starring role in Step Up and his path to stardom was set.

When speaking to Paper, Bynes said, “I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet. He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!’ But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!'”

In response to Bynes comment about him being a “star,” Tatum said, “Oh, I don’t know about all that. I love her and I just hope she’s doing well.”

Tatum was happy to hear that Bynes has recovered from a tumultuous few years where she admitted she suffered a difficult fight against drug addiction and depression, saying, “I’m so happy she’s killing it again and just back on the right. She’s so talented and so special. She’s been doing it… I mean, I think it’s so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It’s tough.”

Describing his time with Bynes on the set of She’s the Man, “She was just so alive. You never knew what was going to come out her mouth, she was just on fire… I haven’t seen her in so long. I love you, Amanda, and I hope you’re doing well.”

As Bynes embarks on a quest to relaunch her acting career, Tatum is building his Magic Mike empire, welcoming the show’s expansion to London at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.