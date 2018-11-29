Trump Says ‘I Dream About’ 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates

Speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Donald Trump guffawed at the idea that he may have anything to fear in the upcoming 2020 presidential campaign.

“Fear? Fear? Do you mean fear or dream about?” He asked. “I dream about them. So far everyone that I’ve seen I’m dreaming about.” Trump’s remarks were reported by the New York Post.

“I’d love to run against Little Michael,” Trump said. He was referring to former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg.

Trump also shared his thoughts on Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), considered to be a frontrunner for the Democratic primary.

“He ran Newark into the ground. And he decided not to live there, which was illegal. So I’m sure they’ll look into that situation,” Trump said.

“He did such a bad job in Newark that he didn’t live there. No, he’s not going to be a problem.”

Donald Trump also said he’d like to run against former Veep Joe Biden last July. “I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” he said, according to CNBC.

Trump has often remarked about the “dream” Democratic challengers he may be facing in 2020, an ever-growing list that includes celebrities and politicians.

Ron Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Politico has a long list of possible 2020 Democratic contenders for the White House, which they have promised to keep updated at the race begins to take on a more definite shape.

Trump has already raised in excess of $100 million in campaign funds for his reelection bid and sent out a fundraising email earlier this week. The email said that the campaign took a “massive” financial hit during the recent midterm elections and put out a call for more funds going into 2020, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The list of potential Democratic contenders for Trump includes Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Hillary Clinton, among others. Few have stepped up to seriously state that they plan to take on Trump in the upcoming campaign for the White House.

Michael Avenatti, best-known for being the legal counsel to Stormy Daniels, has declared that he will run against Trump in 2020 many times. Avenatti recently faced a scandal of his own when he was arrested for a domestic violence charge after an argument with his then-live-in girlfriend, an aspiring Los Angeles actress who is 20 years Avenatti’s junior.