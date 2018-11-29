WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Wants To Fight Elton John At WrestleMania

Sir Elton John may want to sit down with a notepad and reel back his fighting scene from Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in preparation for what may soon await him, after he was called out to go toe-to-toe in the ring for pissing off WWE star Kevin Owens late Tuesday, November 27.

As USA Today previously reported, fans who bought tickets to see Elton perform in Orlando along his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are struggling to get over how they were stood up – when 30 minutes into the block of time the schedule had him set to perform through, it was announced that the show was being called off. It turns out some of those who became livid under the impression that they were getting the celebrity diva treatment, were celebrities themselves.

After getting dragged on social media and shamed in daytime television’s coverage of the sudden cancellation, Elton’s team put out a statement elaborating on his claim that an ear infection prohibited him from attending. According to his team, the pop rocker had been taking antibiotics to try to beat the illness, and he had even gone so far as to travel to the venue. But ultimately Elton was advised to shut it down per doctors orders.

According to Bleacher Report, Owens happened to be present when the news broke to those waiting patiently at the Amway Center. And judging by the look on his face in a couple of pictures he shared of him anticipating the date-night concert with the wife, he was none-too-pleased.

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me! You, me…WresteMania. I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

“The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum,” the Canadian-born Owens wrote in the caption of a series of images that show his smile flip to a frown. He’d then go on to explain the significance of that date to a sports entertainment star like him, stating, “I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels! I’m never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again.”

Thankfully, Owens will get a chance to wear his luminescent heart-shaped glasses again, as Elton has promised to return and make it up to his Floridian fans at some point in the near future. But Owens has his own idea in mind about how he’d like for the 71-year-old music legend to square up the debt, and it’ll involve him lacing a pair of boots up for scrap at WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, such artists as Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper have made appearances at WrestleMania past, but none of Elton’s caliber has actually locked arms between the ropes. Seeing how Owens is recuperating from a double knee surgery he underwent just last month, he may be vulnerable to a take-down at the moment, but it isn’t likely that the strength Elton’s got in his fingers from decades on the piano keys would be effective against a 266-pound brute who throws his body around for a living.