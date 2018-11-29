Rita Ora Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In A Lilac Dress At 2018 ARIA Awards Red Carpet In Sydney

Singer Rita Ora completely stunned her fans with her gorgeous looks on Wednesday evening as she graced the red carpet of the 2018 ARIA Awards in Sydney.

Per an article by the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old singer attended the 32nd annual ARIA Awards held at The Star casino in Sydney, where she was thoroughly impressed by the Australian music industry’s “great talent” on display.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a lilac, one-shoulder Marchesa ballgown which made her look as if she’s straight out of a fairy tale. She wore some matching lilac eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip color with lots of mascara on her lashes to pull off a very glamorous look. Leaving her hair down, the blonde bombshell completed her look with a variety of accessories, including a huge silver ring and a pair of diamond stud earrings by Tiffany & Co. — which per the Daily Mail — were worth more than $50,000.

The singer posted two pictures from the event on her Instagram page which attracted plenty of comments and garnered more than 32,000 likes within just an hour of going live. One of the pictures was an up-close image of Rita, while the other one was a full-length pic which showed her amazing gown.

Commenting on her outfit, one of her fans said the following. “Love this dress so much on you! You look like a Princes!!”

“Damn girl you are so fine,” another one wrote. Other fans showered Rita with compliments by writing words like “beautiful,” “fairy”, “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and even “goddess.”

Per the Daily Mail article, the Anywhere songstress praised the Australian music industry, and said that “You guys killed it this year with so much great talent!”

The singer also revealed that because of so much talent there, she felt under more pressure to perform to the best of her abilities and impress the audience.

“You want to impress, you want to be here and to adapt to the incredible culture and the music that is coming out of Australia, so I kind of think it is more pressure.”

Talking to the Daily Telegraph, she also mentioned her 2019 Australian tour, which she plans to begin in March next year. She said that she will be performing in various Aussie cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, and added that her concerts will be “big, bold and full of ‘glitter’,” per the Daily Mail.

As for her onstage performance, Rita didn’t fail to impress at all as she sang her single, Let Me Love You. She dressed up in a yellow ensemble featuring various cut-outs.

Per the article, the star’s appearance at the award ceremony “comes after her second album Phoenix was released Down Under on November 23.”