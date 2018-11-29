‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion Will Bring Back Some Dearly Departed Fan Favorites

Some of the beloved cast members who have fallen victim to the extensive body count of Game of Thrones will be making a return, albeit not on the small screen, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. It was confirmed on Wednesday that HBO brought back several cast members for a special reunion for those who hadn’t made it to the end, including the former Stark patriarch Ned, played by Sean Bean. The cast that survived until Season 8 will also be on hand.

The special was shot in Belfast, Ireland, earlier in the year and was hosted by Conan O’Brien. Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who undertook one of his most well-known roles when he portrayed Khal Drogo, is also likely to attend based on his unexplained appearances in Ireland earlier in the year. It’s not clear who else is expected to join in the reunion, but there are plenty of options to choose from, including Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Robb Stark (Richard Madden), and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who all make their home in Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Despite the interest by fans in seeing the special, it won’t be airing on HBO. It is included as a special feature as part of a special box set scheduled for release in 2019 after the conclusion of the series, which will include all eight seasons of the show.

Entertainment Tonight recently spoke with Game of Thrones director David Nutter about the final episodes, with the director making it clear that fans will not be disappointed by the coming final season, saying, “It’s such a complete and satisfying finale and where the show goes to, and the journey that it takes, that it lives up to the hype and lives up to why the audience loves the show so much,” he stated. “It’s going to be something quite, very special.”

Nutter will be directing the premiere episode of Season 8 and is expected to direct a further two over the course of the six-episode season. Nutter also teased that he knows how the series will end, as he was present when the full cast did a table read of the full season.

“It’s a magical thing you watch,” Nutter says of the experience. “And it’s funny because one of the actors hadn’t really read what was happening next. He read the sequences as they were happening, and it was quite an emotional time for all of us to see where this whole story goes to.”

Game of Thrones will be returning to television in April of 2019.