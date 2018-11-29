Blac Chyna Wins Important Victory In Legal Fight Against The Kardashians

Chyna's win today means that her case will go forward.

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against The Kardashians will be moving forward despite the reality TV star family’s efforts to strike it down. The Blast reports that while parts of Chyna’s lawsuit have been thrown out, the judge has retained most of it which means that Dream Kardashian’s mother will have her day in court.

“Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit.” read a statement from her attorney Lisa Bloom.

As People Magazine reports, Blac Chyna is suing her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian for his extended social media rant against her that included the release of sexually explicit photos of the mother of his child.

She claims that her career prospects suffered as a result of his tweets. Members of the Kardashian family were roped into the lawsuit when Chyna alleged that they conspired to tank the couple’s E! Network reality show, Chyna And Rob.

The Blast reports that court documents filed by Chyna claim that the Kardashian Jenner clan misrepresented aspects of her relationship with Rob. The former exotic dancer accused the reality TV stars of lying about her alleged “abuse” of Rob to get the show canceled. Chyna later dropped Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie from her lawsuit.

One of her arguments is that her height– Chyna is 5’2″– means that she wouldn’t have had the ability to abuse Rob given that he is much larger than she is.

And this lawsuit isn’t the end of their legal tussles.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian are also engaged in a custody battle, The Blast also reported recently. According to court documents, Kardashian’s current child support payment is $20,000 per month and he has argued that he shouldn’t have to pay that figure because Chyna is a high-income earner. He also claims that his income has been stymied because he has not been appearing on the family’s flagship reality show, Keeping Up With Kardashians.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show,” he stated. “I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

In her statement today, Bloom added that the judge only threw out parts of 6 paragraphs of her client’s lawsuit and all of Chyna’s legal claims are still there, People reports.

“We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings,” she said. “We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna’s rights at trial.”