Paris Hilton Talks Split From Fiance Chris Zylka: ‘I Thought It Was Going To Be My Happy Ending’

Paris Hilton is breaking her silence after ending her engagement to actor Chris Zylka.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Hilton and Zylka decided to part ways, calling off their engagement earlier this month. A source close to the pair dished that the couple’s relationship became “off kilter” after two years together. Since the split, both parties have remained relatively silent on the matter until Hilton guest starred on CBS’s The Talk and opened up about the breakup. The heiress told fans that she is “doing really good” before going into further detail.

“I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

And Paris made sure to reiterate the fact that there are no hard feelings between the two as she wished Chris “the best.” For now, Paris says that she is focused on her work as a DJ and with her fragrance line. But eventually, she would love to have her happy ending and get married and have children.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Hilton had yet to to give Zylka back the massive $2 million engagement ring that he had purchased. According to California law, since it was Hilton that ended the engagement to Zylka, she must return the ring back to him if he does indeed want it returned. It’s been reported that the ring took four months to design and is a whopping 20 carats.

Zylka popped the question to Hilton back in January while the couple was vacationing together in Aspen. Prior to that, the pair had dated for about two years. Recently, the pair announced that they would be postponing their wedding until August as they both had work commitments and were in no rush to head to the altar.

A source close to the pair said that Paris was the one to pull the plug on their relationship.

“Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn’t right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends,” the source shared.

But like Paris said, she is focused on work and the breakup doesn’t seem to be getting her down. In addition to traveling all the way to Dubai for work this month, Hilton will also travel to Bahrain to promote her perfume.