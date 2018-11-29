Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Shut Down Breakup Rumors As They Go On Date

Rihanna took a break from her makeup mogul lifestyle for some romantic time with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, with the couple having a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday night. Rihanna and Jameel were escorted by bodyguards to a private area of the restaurant where the couple dined for more than three hours, according to a report by E! Online.

The pair began dating during the summer of 2017 and look to be going strong, disputing the breakup rumors that were hovering around due to the fact that they had not been seen in public for a while. Rihanna even lent her support to the car company Rivian, which Jameel has heavily invested in, by posting an image of one of the vehicles to her Instagram stories.

While some outlets had thought that the power couple had broken up, it could probably be chalked up to Rihanna’s current business-minded lifestyle. The singer has developed into a triple threat, combing her music career with being a designer and a makeup mogul.

Along with her thriving shift into business, Rihanna has been honing her acting skills, building on her successful role in Ocean’s 8. The 30-year-old will be taking the step up into a starring role in the upcoming film Guava Island alongside Donald Glover, according to a report by E! Online. While not much is known about the film, there is a lot of excitement about what the two have coming for fans.

Glover gave his fans a brief preview of the film during a performance at the PHAROS Festival in New Zealand, showing a brief tease that has been causing waves on social media. In the clip, Glover is shown serenading Rihanna before apparently being taking hostage.

“We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here,” Glover goes on to say in the clip. “We work hard. We deserve a day off,” he added.

The Barbados native has also built up her following as a beauty blogger on YouTube over the course of 2018, launching her Fenty Beauty channel where she holds her weekly Tutorial Tuesdays With Rihanna sessions.

While Rihanna has been doing everything but making music, the demands from her fans cannot be denied even by the singer herself, based on a recent Twitter post where she took advantage of a meme she was featured in.