Amy Schumer Launching Clothing Line For Women ‘Of All Ages And Sizes’

The comedienne has partnered with her own personal stylist Leesa Evans to create the Le Cloud fashion line.

Amy Schumer has had an incredibly successful career in comedy and acting, and now she’s getting ready to break into a new realm: fashion. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the 37-year-old comic is launching a new clothing line that will be available next month.

Le Cloud will be a collection of ready-to-wear clothing essentials that include separates such as tops, pants and skirts, and is made for women of all shapes and sizes. The pieces will be available in sizes XXS-XXL, which equates to 0-20, though Schumer shared on her Instagram account yesterday that the company plans to go up to a size 40 “as soon as we can.”

“My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same,” the comedienne said of her clothing venture. “We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women. A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves.”

The wardrobe staples will be made from a variety of fabrics that are designed to feel “as light as a cloud” and will be offered in a “classic palette” including navy, camel, hunter charcoal, and black, making the pieces easy to transition from day to night.

Schumer has partnered with celebrity stylist and costume designer Leesa Evans for the collection, which will be sold exclusively through Saks Off Fifth online and at a few select locations at affordable prices — retail prices start as low as $38.

Schumer credited Evans with changing the way she feels about her body, saying that before meeting the stylist on the set of her film Train Wreck, she’d had a number of fittings that were always a little “painful.”

“People are so used to fitting way smaller actresses or models. If I were doing a photo shoot for a magazine or a fitting for a role I was playing, the clothes didn’t look right or fit right. I was made to feel like my body was wrong,” she explained. “I was so reticent about my fitting with Leesa, and she just approached it in such a different way.”

The actress said Leesa, who is now her personal stylist, gave her the tools and knowledge on how to feel comfortable and confident in clothing, such as use of proportions when putting together an outfit, which is something she hopes to pass on to all women.

Evans explained that the approach towards the clothing line was to create shapes that make women feel good about their appearance and let their personalities shine.

“It’s both an emotional and positive connection to clothing that we’re trying to create through our brand,” the stylist said.

Le Cloud also has a philanthropic aspect to it, as 30 percent of net proceeds from the sales will be donated to Community Partners. The not-for-profit organization is in support of StyleFund, a program founded by Schumer and Evans that aims to empower women to use clothing as a means of increasing their confidence and success.

The first Le Cloud collection featuring 23 items will be available for purchase on December 13 via the Saks Off Fifth website, or at the brand’s 57th Street flagship New York location or the Beverly Connection location in Los Angeles.