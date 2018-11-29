Kate Upton’s Throwback Video By ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shows Her Sizzling In A Tiny Bikini

There is no doubt in believing that Kate Upton is one of the most popular models ever featured on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. And knowing that fans can never get enough of Kate Upton’s sexy photos and videos, the magazine took to their official Instagram page and recently shared a throwback video of the model which sent pulses racing within a matter of minutes.

In the video, Upton is featured wearing a very skimpy mauve and burgundy bikini which exposed her perky breasts, taut stomach and her long legs. In the video, the 26-year-old hottie can be seen leaning against a tree and striking some sultry poses to flaunt her amazing body. She let her hair down, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a long, gold chain that hung in between her enviable cleavage.

Within an hour of going live, the video amassed more than 17,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans complimented Upton on being amazingly sexy.

“She’s literally a goddess,” one person commented on the video.

“Perhaps, the most beautiful woman in the world! I love you!”

Other fans called her “beautiful,” “hottest of all”, and “absolutely gorgeous,” while one fan even wrote that he is jealous of her professional baseball star husband, Justin Verlander.

“So stunning [heart emojis] my favorite!” another one commented on the picture.

The video in question was part of Kate Upton’s May 2018 photoshoot with the magazine which was filmed in the Dutch-Caribbean island of Aruba.

Two months after the said photoshoot, Kate took to her Instagram and announced that she was expecting a baby with Verlander.

On November 7, the couple welcomed their baby girl into the world and named her Genevieve Upton Verlander. Baby Genevieve’s proud parents both took to their Instagram accounts and introduced the newcomer to their fans, per Cosmopolitan.

“Welcome to the world, Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018,” new dad Verlander wrote on his Instagram and added a pic of his hand holding the baby’s tiny fingers.

In another post, where he featured holding the baby, he wrote that although he couldn’t win the Cy Young Award — an accolade annually presented to the best pitchers in Major League Baseball — he is not upset because of his baby girl “waiting for daddy off camera.”

Two weeks after giving birth to Genevieve, Kate Upton took to her Instagram and wished her baby girl a “Happy 2-week birthday,” and shared a picture with her husband from her final days of pregnancy where she is featured lying on a bed with her baby bump on full display.

“It’s crazy we took these photos less than a month ago and now you’re out in the world with us. I’m so grateful to be your mom,” the model wrote.