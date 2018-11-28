Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Planning To Have Two Different Wedding Ceremonies

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra come from different backgrounds, but the two are fully committed to celebrating both cultures, People is reporting. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, Jonas and Priyanka are reportedly getting married this weekend after announcing their engagement in May. Now, sources are sharing that the couple will actually be having two ceremonies to honor both of their cultures and religious beliefs.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” said an unknown person with knowledge of the situation. “They are doing both.”

Though their beliefs may be different, both Chopra and Jonas value family. In fact, it’s said that while the couple only began officially dating in May of this year, things quickly got serious between the two after they met each other’s families. Chopra first met Jonas’ family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9. There, she met his younger brother Frankie, older brother Kevin, Kevin’s wife Danielle, his mom Denise, and his father, Kevin Sr., who is a pastor.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” shared a source. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Shortly after, Jonas and Chopra traveled to India and met with Chopra’s mother, Madhu, on June 22.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra said of the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

Their families have appeared to hit it off, coming together to celebrate the happy couple in various pre-wedding celebrations. Most recently was a puja ceremony, which occurred on Wednesday, November 28. A puja ceremony is a prayer ritual frequently performed in Indian culture to spiritually celebrate an event. Loved ones gathered at Chopra’s home in Mumbai, with attendees including Jonas’ brother Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Jonas reportedly wore a traditional pink kurta for the ceremony.

A recent article published in the Hindustan Times stated that one ceremony is set to occur on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The date and location regarding a second ceremony is not yet known.