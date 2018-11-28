Matt Lauer ‘Not Doing Well’ One Year After ‘Today’ Show Firing, Per ‘People’

The fallen NBC newsman is reportedly having trouble adjusting to a quiet life out of the spotlight.

Matt Lauer is reportedly still struggling one year after he was fired from his high-profile post on the Today show. A source close to the former NBC news anchor told People that Lauer is not in a good place as he tries to adjust to a quiet life away from the spotlight. Lauer was fired by the network last November amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“It has been hard for him. He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands. He is not doing well.”

While Lauer, who anchored Today for 20 years — from 1997 to 2017 — is reportedly not thinking about a TV news comeback, the source close to the fallen NBC star said he is “putting all his energy” into his relationship with his kids Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

“He is working on his relationship with his kids. They have a good relationship, but they’ve been through a lot.”

Lauer, 60, and his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Annette Roque, are surprisingly still living together at their multi-million dollar Hamptons compound as they work through their divorce. The disgraced NBC newsman is reportedly not dating but spends some time with former colleagues and longtime friends.

Inside Matt Lauer's Quiet Life 1 Year After Today Show Firing: 'He's Not Doing Well' https://t.co/R05C86bkPa — People (@people) November 28, 2018

When news of the sexual allegations against Matt Lauer broke last November, an insider told People the NBC star had viewed his relationship with his first accuser as “consensual” and was “dumbfounded” by her accusations. After more damning allegations began to pour in, Lauer issued an apologetic statement admitting that there was “enough truth” in the reports to cause him embarrassment. Lauer also acknowledged that he “acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC,” but denied all allegations of “aggressive or abusive actions.”

Shortly after Matt Lauer was fired by NBC, Page Six reported that he planned to focus on repairing the damage he caused to his family and that soul-searching would become his “full-time job.” At the time, the insider told Page Six that Lauer had no plans to stage a professional comeback and planned to hide away in his Hamptons hometown.

“Matt has no intention in returning to public life,” the source said.

“He plans to disappear and play golf. He wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign.”

One year later, it seems that Matt Lauer is still trying to fill the void of his broken career.