Donald Trump Asks For Money For 2020 Reelection Bid, Account Took A ‘MASSIVE’ Hit

On Wednesday, Trump asked his supporters to send money toward his 2020 reelection campaign. He says campaign funds were severely drained by the midterms in early November, according to the Hill.

“Our accounts took a MASSIVE hit. Not only did we have to fight off the Democrats in the midterms, we then had to stop them from trying to STEAL elections from us during recounts,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email.

“I even transferred millions from my re-election campaign to protect our Senate majority. With the very first end-of-month deadline of the 2020 election cycle coming up, I need YOUR help right now replenishing our accounts for our re-election.”

Republicans lost the House of Representatives after the midterm election but widened the Senate majority 53-47.

Trump hosted multiple rallies ahead of the midterms, appearing in support of Republican candidates all over the country. This ended with a strong push the week before midterms, in which Trump appeared at multiple events.

Trump filed the paperwork to run for 2020 reelection the day he was sworn into office and began fundraising immediately.

In October, CNN reported that Trump had raised more than $100 million for his 2020 Presidential campaign.

“After twenty months in office with unparalleled results for peace and prosperity in America, President Trump has provided the results he promised,” Lara Trump said in a statement. She is Trump’s daughter-in-law and a senior campaign adviser.

“And grassroots America has responded to these remarkable results and the booming Trump economy with their generous support of our campaign.”

Credit where credit is due: Thank you @realDonaldTrump for coming to California & answering our questions. We’ve often criticized Presidents for only fundraising here behind closed doors. The WH staff was professional. It’s better this way. We’re not “fake” or “enemies.” pic.twitter.com/JDfcnkiGPb — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 18, 2018

Donald Trump raised millions for his 2016 campaign with micro-donations of $200 or less.

A large field of Democratic candidates has been named as potential opposition to Trump in 2020. The list is at least 40 names long and growing, and includes an array of well-known politicians, political newcomers, and celebrities.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has been very vocal about his own intentions to run against Trump in 2020.

Two joint committees, Trump Make America Great Again and Trump Victory, raised over $80 million for the President’s reelection bid by October of 2018. The $100 million is an unprecedented amount for a campaign. By contrast, President Barack Obama raised $4 million by the halfway mark of his first term. President George W. Bush earned $3.2 million at the same point in his Administration, according to Open Secrets. Donald Trump has earned $100 million more than both of these two-term Presidents, so any Democratic challenger will have a lot of catching up to do to stay competitive with Trump in campaign funding for 2020.