‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Abby Is Furious At Her Family

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 28, brings some uncomfortable discussions for Lola and Kyle, an irate Abby, and a big return to shake things up for Devon.

Lola (Sasha Calle) recently told Kyle (Michael Mealor) that she’s a virgin, and his reaction was less than enthusiastic. She hoped to clear up the weirdness between them by surprising him with a sandwich for work, but that idea failed when Kyle got a call from a client who wanted to meet up at lunchtime to discuss a project. Lola was crushed when she noticed Kyle had abandoned the sandwich she’d so thoughtfully brought him.

Later, Lola discussed her virgin “friend” with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Abby stuck her foot in it by saying it was too much pressure for a guy to be with a virgin, but then she realized Lola’s “friend” was Lola, and she tried to back out of the mess she made. Meanwhile, Kyle spoke with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about it, and she advised him to stop being so weird about it and said that maybe Lola simply wanted to save herself for somebody better than Kyle rather than marriage.

Abby also found out that Victor (Eric Braeden) offered Summer (Hunter King) a job with Newman Enterprises in Dubai. She wasn’t thrilled about that, and Abby’s reaction surprised Arturo (Jason Canela) since Dubai is quite far from Genoa City. Then, Abby faced another roadblock when Nick (Joshua Morrow) didn’t approve of a project she wanted to do at Dark Horse. She had a building in mind to buy in an up and coming neighborhood, but Nick didn’t like the idea. Arturo cautioned her, but then also advised her to make it where her family cannot ignore her.

We love to see Devon smiling again. RT if you do too! #YR pic.twitter.com/loKQU53cx9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 28, 2018

Sharon (Sharon Case) showed her support for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) by gifting them a meal at Top of the Tower. Mia found out about Sharon’s gift but kept that to herself. Later, Mia tried to move things along physically, but Rey reminded her that they’d agreed to go slowly for now as they worked to fix their relationship.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) had some uninvited guests in the form of Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Nate (Brooks Darnell). They came bearing food and claimed they didn’t call first so that he couldn’t give them some excuse. However, Devon received another unexpected guest in the form of his sister, Ana (Loren Lott). Neil (Kristoff St. John) asked her to return to Genoa City to help Devon get over his grief over Hilary’s death.