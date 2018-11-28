Ariana Grande’s ‘Dangerous Woman Diaries’ Four-Part Docuseries Coming To YouTube This Week

Pop sensation Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that an original docuseries about her life and career, titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, will be coming to YouTube on Thursday, November 29, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Grande’s videographer, Alfredo Flores, tweeted the first official YouTube trailer for the docuseries, which included several behind-the-scenes looks at Grande and her team, as well as a few on-stage moments. Flores directed the docuseries.

“Our little 4 episode baby @ArianaGrande #DangerousWomanDiaries,” Flores wrote in the tweet.

Another tweet from Flores showed several images of Grande in a collage with the series’ release date, November 29, 2018, which Flores said he is “beyond excited” for.

Grande retweeted both tweets and added a simple heart emoji.

“She’s finally here,” Grande said in one tweet, along with a baby bottle emoji.

Dangerous Woman Diaries will be available in its entirety on YouTube premium (with a $9.99 subscription) or for free on Grande’s official YouTube channel, where the content will be rolled out gradually, Vulture reported.

The series will come in four parts, giving fans exclusive access to some of the biggest moments in Grande’s career, according to a press release. In addition to concert performances and behind-the-scenes footage, Dangerous Woman Diaries will offer insight into the making of Grande’s Sweetener album, as well as never-before-seen highlights from her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour.

“We want to bring you as closely into our world as possible. I want to share this with you guys. I’m so excited to bring you into the world of the Dangerous Woman Diaries,” Grande said in the trailer.

The docuseries isn’t likely to dive into the singer’s whirlwind of a romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, as much of the footage was recorded before their relationship began, according to the Hollywood Reporter. However, in the final scene of the trailer, Grande is seen wearing her engagement ring.

There is no word on whether the series will address Grande’s experience with the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

A portion of the series will address Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester last June, which she organized in response to the bombing that occurred after her concert at Manchester Arena in late May of 2017.

The pop singer had been struggling with anxiety about touring since the incident, canceling shows through June 5, 2017. She continued her tour after putting on the One Love concert, which was meant to aid the bombing victims and their affected families.

Grande is set to embark on her Sweetener tour through the U.S. in March 2019. She will also soon be releasing the much-anticipated music video for her latest hit single, “Thank U, Next.”