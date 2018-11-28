Kate Middleton Talks Meghan Markle’s ‘Special’ Pregnancy

Kate Middleton is speaking out about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy for the first time. The Duchess of Cambridge recently opened up about the special time for the Royal Family while speaking with fans in Leicester.

According to a Nov. 28 report by People Magazine, Kate Middleton had a meet and greet with some fans who were waiting to see her and Prince William during their appearance.

While meeting with the fans, one onlooker caught the Duchess’ conversations on video, and she opens up about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, the holidays, and her three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months.

When asked how her children were doing, Middleton replied, “They’re doing well, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

The Duchess also gushed over how big her youngest son, Louis, is getting. “Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy,” she stated.

When Kate was asked if she was excited for Meghan and Prince Harry’s new little bundle of joy, she sounded genuinely happy for her brother and sister-in-law.

“Absolutely! It’s such a special time to have little kiddies, and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special,” Kate said.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children won’t be growing up at Kensington Palace with their cousins. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to move out of the palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, about 25 miles away from Kensington Palace. The pair will reportedly make the move to the quiet family home early next year.

Sources claim that Harry feels “imprisoned” at Kensington, and has been telling his closest friends that he “can’t wait” to get out of the palace and move to Frogmore Cottage.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been officially invited to spend the holidays with the royal family. However, Kate is allegedly a bit unhappy by the invitation.

Sources tell Life & Style that while Kate understands that Doria wants to spend Christmas with her daughter, her own parents have never been invited to spend the holiday with the queen. Instead, she and William are forced to split time and shuffle their children from house to house during the holiday hustle and bustle.

The entire situation allegedly has Kate Middleton believing that Meghan Markle has it “easy” when it comes to royal life.