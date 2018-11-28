Bouchard has an impromptu photo shoot on Necker Island.

Canadian tennis star Genie (Eugenie) Bouchard took advantage of finding a colorful mermaid tail on Richard Branson’s private island, Necker Island, in the Caribbean. The leggy beauty showed off her flawless figure in a black bikini with and without her newfound tail.

TMZ says that Bouchard looks fit in and out of her mermaid tail while enjoying some vacation time in the British Virgin Islands. The singles player is taking a week to chill in paradise and posting the images on her Instagram page.

“Genie broke out a mermaid’s tail — and while she looked smokin’ hot in it — when she bailed on the fit… the pool she was indefinitely got a little bit hotter.”

Bouchard’s vacation is not all pleasure as she’s participating in a Virgin Islands Pro-am.

Genie Bouchard continued to snap pics, taking in the sunset and showing how to have fun on the beach and in the water, but found that swimming in a mermaid tail was more difficult than it looks.

“It was SO hard to swim in this thing????????????‍♀️.”

Well, if a 5’10” professional athlete can’t swim in a mermaid tail, there’s not much chance for the rest of us.

Lob & Smash says that business tycoon and Virgin Airlines founder Sir Richard Branson is the host of the pro-am, welcoming a variety of tennis greats to his luxury island including Maria Sharapova, Bouchard, Serena Williams, Tennys Sandgren, and Tommy Haas.

But Lob & Smash suggests that it’s Genie Bouchard who is the one to watch for the Necker Cup 2018, on and off the court (and especially on Instagram).

“Keep an eye on Eugenie Bouchard and her remaining time on Necker Island this week. Follow her Instagram and other social media accounts to see what she is up to. The Necker Cup is about to kick off and Genie has recently closed out her 2018 WTA Tour much better than initially expected. She cracked the WTA Top 100 once again. Check back for more updates on what she and other tennis stars are doing during this year’s off-season.”

Genie Bouchard has been competitive on the tour for years, and she’s also chatty with the American and English press, explaining that she grew up in an English-speaking neighborhood of Montreal with a mother who is a real fan of the royals. Her name, as well as the names of her siblings, Beatrice, Charlotte, and William, all come from the British Royal family.