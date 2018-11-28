Hayley Erin Breaks Her Silence On ‘General Hospital’ Exit, Says She Is Thankful For ‘Wild Ride In Daytime’

Hayley Erin is moving on from 'General Hospital.'

It’s official! Hayley Erin has exited her role as Kiki Jerome on General Hospital. There had not been any previous announcements that she was leaving the ABC soap, so not to spoil anything for viewers, but today proved that the character is officially dead. Now the actress has finally broken her silence over the loss of Kiki.

Erin has played Ava Jerome’s daughter for about five years now. General Hospital fans have grown to love her in the role. Now she is finally free to say farewell to Kiki and also to express her gratitude for everyone who supported her. She sent out a note on Instagram to her fans thanking them for an amazing ride, along with a thumbs up photo of herself with her “dead” makeup on.

“RIP Keeks. Much love to my @GeneralHospital family, I’ll miss you guys. Thank you for this wonderful, wild ride in daytime. I’ll always be grateful to the fans who embraced Kiki through the years, my life wouldn’t be nearly this beautiful without your constant love and support XO.”

The GH team added in a little bruising under her eyes, most likely to appear that she had been killed by strangulation. It looks like Ryan Chamberlain finally used that wire that he bought originally to strangle Lucy Coe. He changed his mind then, but he apparently found another victim to use it on.

General Hospital fans have taken to social media to let Hayley Erin know just how much she will be missed on the soap. All is not lost though as she will be moving to prime time TV soon. She snagged an amazing role on the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spin-off, The Perfectionists.

Many people were hoping that the role of Kiki Jerome would be recast, but General Hospital chose to kill her off. The writers tied her death into Ava’s revenge against her daughter and former boyfriend, Griffin Munro. Ryan took advantage of that and now she is left to pick up the pieces.

According to General Hospital spoilers by the Inquisitr, Thursday’s episode will begin the intense investigation into who killed Kiki Jerome. It looks like Griffin may become a strong suspect. Ryan may have planted some evidence in Kiki’s apartment to look like the doctor did the deed. Griffin will also break the news to Ava that her daughter is dead. Unfortunately, Ryan will be there as well. Little do they know that they are standing in the same room with Kiki’s killer.

Kudos to Hayley Erin for slaying the role of Kiki Jerome. She will be missed on the show by many fans. Stay tuned to General Hospital in the coming days for some really tough scenes featuring Maura West and Roger Howarth.