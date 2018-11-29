‘Vikings’ Season 5B Premiere: Recap Of Episode 11, ‘The Revelation’

Lagertha must decide what to do next and Duke Rollo drops a bombshell on Bjorn.

It’s been a long wait but, finally, we are here. Welcome to the recap for Episode 11 (titled “The Revelation”) of the Season 5B premiere of Vikings.

Episode 11 of Vikings Season 5B deals with the fallout of the massive loss of Kattegat to Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and her group have literally run for their lives after discovering Duke Rollo (Clive Standen) has sided with Ivar.

Now, they are hiding out in the hills and planning their course of action. Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) suggests they go to England, that he will vouch for them there, but the Vikings are a little unsure at just how reliable Heahmund is. Lagertha seems to have more faith in him than her fellow Vikings do, but she still worries he might betray them.

Ivar, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), and Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) are reveling in the fact they have claimed Kattegat. However, Rollo turns up and tells them the bad news — they now owe him big time. Of course, it is too late now for negotiations since Rollo has already helped them in their victory. Rollo also has an extra incentive — he knows where Lagertha’s group is hiding out.

He knows this because he has already been to visit Lagertha in the old place they once sheltered from Jarl Borg (Thorbjorn Harr). He blusters in and tells Lagertha he loves her and that her group will have safe passage to Frankia if they so decide.

As previously hinted at by Vikings creator Michael Hirst to Metro, Rollo also reveals to Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) that he believes he is Bjorn’s father, that he and Lagertha had a moment all those years ago. However, Bjorn points out that that doesn’t really matter because, besides the fact he looks completely like Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), he also believes he has Ragnar’s traits, unlike the traitorous Rollo.

So, it is decided, the Vikings will head to England and take their chances there.

Rollo responds by telling Ivar where Lagertha’s group are staying, once Ivar agrees to his trade deals.

There’s no surprise, however, when Ivar turns up and Lagertha’s group have cleared out. Only Margrethe (Ida Marie Nielsen) is left and that’s because she has completely succumbed to madness. However, Hvitserk seems happy to see her and claims her for himself.

Meanwhile, in Sussex, Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is having troubles of his own. He has just announced he would like the Church to give religious instruction in English rather than Latin and now the Church doesn’t like him at all. Alfred distracts them by reminding everyone that the Vikings are still attacking and sets his brother, Aethelred (Darren Cahill), in charge of sorting out that problem.

This is convenient because it means Aethelred is there when the Vikings arrive with Heahmund. As a result of this, the group is safely transported to see King Alfred.

Judith (Jennie Jacques) also sets about securing Alfred’s future by beginning to wife-shop for her son in the hope that heirs will be produced.

Finally, Episode 11 of Vikings Season 5B also delves into Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) troubles in Iceland. The last viewers saw was that Floki was offering himself up as a human sacrifice to end all of the bickering between his group. As to be expected, the group is split down the middle regarding Floki’s sacrifice. In the end, though, it was the vote of a single person, that of Eyvind’s (Kris Holden-Ried) son, that decided Floki’s fate. While it seems that Floki might have to sacrifice himself, it turns out that Eyvind’s son is actually on Floki’s side.

