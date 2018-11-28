‘Iron Mike’ Believes Tyson Fury’s Mental Strength Could Win The Day Against Wilder

'Although Wilder's punch is strong, nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring.'

Mike Tyson knows a thing or two about the fight game and overcoming adversity, and the good news for Tyson Fury fans is ‘Iron Mike’ has given their man a fighting chance of beating the ‘Bronze Bomber’ on Saturday.

The clock is ticking, the odds are being shortened, and the clash of the titans will soon light up Las Vegas like a testosterone fueled Christmas tree. Now while the smart money may be on Deontay Wilder to defend his unbeaten record and silence the doubters, Fury has the unpredictability of the underdog on his side and the true grit of a natural born fighter.

Here is a man who had the world in the palm of his hand, and nigh on lost everything as personal turmoil and depression ravaged a champ who seemingly went from the dizzy heights to rock bottom in the blink of an eye. The ‘Gypsy King’ said he even contemplated suicide in 2016 as his life spiraled out of control.

Since those dark days, Fury has battled his demons and laid them to rest. Make no mistake, he’s back, bigger, and badder than ever before and determined to make one of the greatest boxing comebacks in history. All he needs to do now is take Wilder’s scalp and claim the throne.

It’s not an easy task but it can be done. Fury believes it, as does the legendary fighter who he was named after, Mike Tyson.

IOL reports that Tyson has said that it’s Fury’s ability to rebuild his career which could give him the edge over Wilder.

“Although Wilder’s punch is strong, nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring. It’ll be a close call, but I think Fury’s got a true fighting chance.”

And Mike Tyson isn’t the only heavyweight who’s backing Fury to deliver the goods. Both Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield believe Fury can dethrone Wilder on Saturday if the WBC championship fight goes the distance

Wilder’s punching power has been tipped to win the fight in the early stages but Lewis and Holyfield both believe if Fury stays on his feet the fight is his for the taking.

Holyfield explained, “I think with Deontay’s power, he might be able to end it early, but if Tyson can frustrate him and it goes the distance, then it could go either way.

“Tyson’s always been the bigger fighter. In fighting Deontay it’s the same case. If things get difficult he’s (Fury’s) got more experience and a lot of tricks.” Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

Former undisputed heavyweight king, Lennox Lewis, echoed Holyfield’s sentiments and said, “If it goes the distance then it belongs to Tyson Fury. If it’s a short fight, it belongs to Deontay Wilder.”

It’s safe to say there’s a lot at stake in the battle of the unbeaten fighters, not least a potentially lucrative unification bout against the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Yet win, lose, or draw. Either way, something epic is coming our way this Saturday.